71-Year-Old Woman Dead In Head-On Crash Near Royal City

A 71-year-old woman in dead from a head-on crash near Royal City Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say a 2018 Toyota Prius driven by Kathryn Kannely of Royal City was westbound on SR 26 when she lost control and hit an 2004 Cadillac SRX head-on.

Kannely was dead at the scene, while 23-year-old Casandra Espinoza Mendoza, who was driving the Cadillac was not injured.

Troopers said Kannely was driving too fast at the times of the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Alcohol or drugs were not involved.

The crash took place at about 2:15pm Thursday.