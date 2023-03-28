Royal High Student Arrested on Drug Charges in Grant County
The never-ending flow of illegal narcotics continues, near unabated, despite enormous efforts by law enforcement.
A Royal High School student was arrested during drug investigation by the Grant County Inter-agency Narcotics Enforcement Team, also known as INET, Monday. This after authorities served a search warrant at a home on the 8300 block of Road D.4-Southeast, near Royal City. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Department, the warrant was a result of a drug investigation that had been ongoing for several months.
A 17-year-old Royal City High School student was arrested as he left his home Monday morning as a direct result of those executed search warrants.. Investigators searched the suspect's vehicle and found a small bag of suspected cocaine, a small bag of suspected MDMA aka Molly, and a scale.
The young man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of MDMA with intent to distribute.
Authorities say this could just be the first in a series of possible arrests, as the
investigation continues.
I'll publish more information as it becomes available, as I am still waiting to hear from the Grant County Sheriff's Department Spokesman.
