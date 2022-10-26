Semi rollover Crash Blocks I-90 for Nearly 6 Hours

A semi driver is not injured, but the highway was blocked for hours last evening after his rig rolled over on I-90 near Easton.

Troopers say 33-year-old Ajmer Singh was eastbound on the highway just west of Easton when he missed a turn and hit a guardrail on the right hand side.

They say he then overcorrected, veered across the highway and hit the left-hand barrier.

The truck came to a rest blocking all eastbound lanes, which remained fully blocked for five hours and forty minutes.

Singh was given a ticket fir driving too fast.

The crash took place just after 5:30pm.