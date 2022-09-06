One Dead in Rollover Crash Near Quincy

One person is dead from a rollover crash Monday afternoon on a county roadway southwest of Quincy known as Road 6 Northwest.

A 2019 Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound at about 3:30pm skidded off the road and struck a utility pole, before then striking a car parked on private property near a home.

The car then rolled, coming to rest on its top partially against a flatbed commercial trailer that was parked on the property.

The driver, 38-year-old Eduardo Diaz Magana of Quincy, was partially ejected and pinned under the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 46-year-old Noel Diaz Magana of Avondale, Arizona, was treated for injuries at Quincy Valley hospital and released.

Noel sustained a laceration to his head.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office has spoken to Eduardo’s family and Eduardo’s body is in the custody of the Coroner’s Office.

The collision is still under investigation and the motor traffic unit believes speed was a contributing factor.