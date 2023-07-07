Lawmakers from the 13th legislative district want to hear from you during a series of town hall meetings next week. Reps. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, and Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy along with State Senator Judy Warnick R-Moses Lake will hold meetings around the district with the first to be held in Tieton on Monday, July 10.

LAWMAKERS HOPE TO CONNECT WITH YOU



The meeting is set for 4:00 pm in Tieton City Square at 601 Maple Street in downtown Tieton. Also on Monday the lawmakers will hold another town hall meeting at the Terrace Heights Civic Center, 4011 Commonwealth Road. That meeting is set for 7:00 pm also on Monday.

BRING YOUR QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS TO CLE ELUM AND ELLENSBURG

The meetings continue Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.

On Tuesday the three lawmakers will a hold town hall meeting at the Cle Elum Senior Center, at 719 Third Street at 4:00 pm. The second meeting is set for 7:00 pm at Ellensburg City Hall at 501 Anderston Street.

THE LAST TWO MEETINGS WILL BE HELD NEXT WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 .

The last two meetings are set for Wednesday, July 12. The first at the Masto Conference Center at 7611 Bolling Street Northeast. The second meeting will be held in Quincy at 7:00 pm at the Port of Quincy, 101 F Street Southwest.

