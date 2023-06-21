Yakima’s Miller Park Sees Major Changes Celebrated on Thursday

Yakima's Miller Park will be in the spotlight Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating improvements at the park.

HAVE YOU VISITED THE PARK RECENTLY? SOME COOL STUFF INCLUDING ART HAS BEEN ADDED

City officials say it's been a three year project which includes new basketball rims and backboards, improved lighting and fencing for the basketball courts. A performance area, walkways, restrooms, playground, picnic shelter and free standing mosaics have also been added to Miller Park. A city press release says the art creations " including a “selfie” butterfly mural at nearby Washington Fruit Community Center, 602 N. 4th Street, were made possible by the Millennium Foundation and its partnership with Tieton Mosaics."

HOW WAS THE WORK FUNDED?

The changes were funded by local dollars and $625,000 funds from Washington State.

A fundraising drive for Miller Park improvements was launched in September 2020 by Yakima Parks & Recreation in collaboration with local community members.

CITY OFFICIALS CONSIDER THE PARK IMPORTANT TO THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE

“We are so pleased to be able to make improvements to this essential northeast neighborhood park and so grateful for the community support,” says Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “Our purpose from the beginning has been to revitalize Miller Park as the heart of the community.”

THE PARK IS CELEBRATING A CENTENNIAL

Miller Park celebrates a centennial this year. The City of Yakima purchased the nearly 4-acre site at 4th Street and E Street in 1923 and developed Miller Park as the City’s first designated neighborhood park.

