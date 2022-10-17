Fiery Head-On Crash Closes I-82 For Hours

(Kennewick, WA) -- Two drivers were rushed to the hospital after a head-on crash along I-82 early Sunday morning. This happened around 5:30am when Washington State Patrol says a pickup was traveling in the wrong direction and slammed directly into a semi-truck tractor trailer. Both of the drivers were taken to Kadlec. The crash closed the freeway for hours while crews cleaned up the mess. State Patrol says 37-year-old Roberto Ramirez, was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes and struck the big rig driven by 53-year-old Emil Karimov.