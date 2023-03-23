Suicidal man closes I-82 in Zillah As Police Talk Him Down

I-82 was closed near Zillah on Wednesday as police tried to talk to a suicidal man. Zillah Police say the incident was reported at about 3:40 Wednesday afternoon when Officers responded to a hotel to contact a man about a call earlier in the day. When Officers arrived they say the man became upset and fled on foot toward Toppenish via Meyers Road or Exit 52.

THE MAN CALLED POLICE WHILE SITTING ON THE OVERPASS

The man then called police saying he wanted to harm himself. He was found sitting on the Exit 52 overpass above traffic. Police talked to the man and after about 40 minutes he eventually walked off the bridge and was taken to a hospital to be checked out. the roadway was opened a short time later. A press release says;

"This incident was an example of the effective partnership between various emergency service agencies within Yakima County to include Police, Fire, Medical, and Mental Health services."

A 62-YEAR-OLD MAN WAS STRUCK BY A VEHICLE ON MONDAY

On Monday a man walking was struck by vehicle near the on-ramp to I-82 and North First Street. The crash was reported at about 7:45 pm. The 62-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver was not injured and was not cited. Washington State Patrol Troopers say the man was walking in the roadway at the time of the crash.

