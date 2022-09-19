More Closures Monday During Major I-82 Road Work

The eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 82 from State Route 823 from Selah will close to traffic Sunday night into Monday morning for paving operations.

The closure doesn't happen until late Sunday night

The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews plan to close the eastbound I-82 on-ramp at 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 until 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Traffic needing to head east, will be detoured to the East Rest Haven Road interchange to get onto I-82 heading west, then take Exit 29 to East Selah Road and directed to the eastbound I-82 on-ramp to continue east. This detour is just over one mile.

The closure is part of major road work happening for the next month

This closure is part of the project to preserve I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street and pave a section of I-82 across the Naches and Yakima River Bridges.

Drivers will need to add extra travel time to their morning commute due to the eastbound I-82 on-ramp closure, follow the detour and reduced speed limit signs and pay attention as they navigate through the work zone.

