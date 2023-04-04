US 395 Will Close Overnight in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- US Highway 395 in a part of Kennewick will be closed for the next few nights due to roadwork. The road closure, which will span from 9:30pm to 3:00am at least through Thursday night and possibly Friday, spans from Interstate 82 down to Hildebrand. WSDOT says the roadwork will primarily consist of taking down a sign bridge that's hung over the highway, and erecting a new one. This is just the latest stage of road work for that part of the highway, which is being upgraded with an overpass over Ridgeline Drive and and new off-ramps. The cost of the project tops $22-million dollars. WSDOT says detours will be in effect to get drivers to their destinations.

