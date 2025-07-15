There are few restaurants in the Tri-Cities that have the pedigree and popularity of Sterling's. From the launch of the original restaurant off George Washington Way in Richland in 1982, to currently operating three eateries in two cities, Sterling's has woven itself into the Tri-Cities tapestry.

When I moved to the area a quarter century ago, Sterling's was one of the first places I heard about. The original restaurant on G Way was always packed, and for twenty-six years that was your only option.

That changed in 2008 when Sterling's expanded to Kennewick and took over a building that was a revolving door of restaurants (at one time it was a Chinese Buffet). Needless to say, that door stopped revolving. Word is that the building at 3200 W Clearwater Dr. is about to become vacant again.

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business recently sat down with owner Saber Sterling Kingman about the future of the restaurant in the largest of the three cities.

Growth Has Been A Big Part Of The Sterling's Story

Only a few years (2011) after the opening of the Kennewick location, original owner Jim Sterling opened a second restaurant in Richland (that he designed) as the Queensgate area was beginning to boom. In 2016 the original restaurant was torn down and rebuilt to the east of the property to maximize it's view of the Columbia River.

Now growth in Kennewick is necessary. If you're a patron of the Queensgate spot (I am from time to time) you've probably noticed the renovation work. A new full size bar was put it and it looks fantastic (you should check it out if you're in the area). Kingman told the TCAJB that they have outgrown the current spot on Clearwater and are looking for a larger space in Kennewick.

Considering all the growth in the Southridge area it would seem the likeliest spot, though Kingman didn't reveal anything specific about where they are looking to relocate or build. Even though the location of the new Sterling's isn't known, they are definitely leaving the current one as it was put up for sale last month.