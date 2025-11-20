Almost nine months after Prosser Police began an investigation after receiving information about a number of sexually oriented crimes committed against children. The man convicted of said crimes recently learned what his future holds.

ALEJANDRO POHLENZ/Unsplash ALEJANDRO POHLENZ/Unsplash loading...

Richland Man Will Be Doing Hard Time

On February 22nd of this year, Prosser Police began an investigation based on information related to the commission of multiple sex offenses including, but not limited to, Child Molestation in the First Degree. It culminated in the arrest of Scott Lee Phelps of Richland just a few days later by officers with the Kennewick and Richland Police Departments and Metro Drug Task Force.

Kennewick Police Facebook Kennewick Police Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Phelps had already been under investigation (and previously arrested and posted bail) by KPD. Phelps was facing a laundry list of charges after this second arrest and on October 9 was found guilty of the following in Benton/Franklin Superior Court:

Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes (2 counts)

Indecent Exposure (Child Victim) (2 counts)

First Degree Child Molestation with Aggravating Circumstance Allegation –Position of Trust

Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the First Degree

Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the Second Degree

On November 11th, Phelps was sentenced to 130 months (10 years, 10 months) to life. Child Molestation the First Degree is an indeterminate crime. That means that Phelps will go in front of the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board after he completes his 130th month and they will decide if he is released from prison.

Scottt Lee Phelps/Kennewick Police Facebook Scottt Lee Phelps/Kennewick Police Facebook loading...

If The ISRB Sounds Familiar To You...

...it's because we have highlighted them before, and what their function is. They will decide where Phelps is at that point and time in his "rehabilitation" and decide whether more time is added to his sentence or if he has earned the ability to continue said rehab in society.

The overwhelming majority of hearings they hold deal with releasing people who committed sexual crimes against children. Phelps future for the next decade and changes was determined by a Superior Court judge. In 130 months it will be decided by a panel of five.