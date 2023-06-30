Yakima Man Gets 40 Months in Child Rape Case

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The suspect is one of six similar cases being handled by the WA State Attorney General's office.

Yakima man arrested as part of a sting operation

24-year-old Kendrick Yallup-Littlebull was arrested in 2019 during a 'net nanny' sting operation being conducted by state and local authorities along with the Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force.

According to the AG's Office:

"Detectives posed online as minors available for sex, or, alternatively, as individuals offering minors for sex. They arrested 16 men intent on having sex with children when the men arrived at pre-arranged meeting locations."

"Yallup-Littlebull responded to an ad by an undercover task force detective posted on an online classified website. The detective used an identity as a mother of two girls, ages 11 and 13, and advertised that she was “looking for a man to help me with my close fam.”

The AG's office does not have the authority to initiate this kind of criminal investigation unless it accepts a referral from the Governor or a county prosecuting attorney. This case is one of six from the Yakima sting operation the AG's office is handling.

Two other men have already been sentenced, and two more trials involving men from Yakima and Everett are still waiting to be conducted from this sting operation.