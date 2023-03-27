Information Sought in Grant County Child Rape Incident

GCSO GCSO loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office released information over the weekend, about child rape allegations against a suspect.

Information from the public sought about suspect

The GCSO says 52-year-old Tyrone Thomas Trexler of Coulee City was taken into custody on allegations of two child rape incidents as well as unlawful imprisonment.

Trexler was arrested last Thursday near Coulee City, the GCSO says the investigation began after the child victim told her mother about the assault. It reportedly occurred in the suspect's former home in Moses Lake.

Trexler owns a pair of chiropractic clinics in Wilbur and Coules City, but the GCSO does not believe any of the incidents occurred in either of those locations.

According to the GCSO:

"Due to the sensitive nature of any sexual assault, especially involving a child, we are not sharing many details.

Detectives are seeking any information that the public may have about Trexler. As allowed by state law, Trexler’s jail booking photo is being released to aid in this investigation.

If you have any information about Tyrone Trexler, call MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160."

No other details released yet at this time.