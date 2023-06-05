One Teen Dead In Toppenish Murder on Sunday

A homicide investigation is underway in Toppenish after a teen was found dead on Sunday. Yakima County Sheriff's officials say Deputies were called at about 1:30 am after a report of a body was found on Alder Street near State Route 22 in Toppenish.

FEW DETAILS HAVE BEEN RELEASED AS THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

No word on how the male died as the investigation continues today. It's the second homicide in the lower valley this spring. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says he's holding the information about how the teen died until after an autopsy set for Tuesday.

ANOTHER LOWER VALLEY HOMICIDE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

The other homicide was reported on May 5. In that homicide 20-year-old Joel Campos-Dones of Toppenish and 19-year-old Xavier Randall of Granger are both being held in the Yakima County jail. Bail has been set at $1 million for both men. They also face charges of drive-by-shooting.

THE TWO MEN FIRED SHOTS THAT KILLED THE MAN FROM WAPATO

Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives say the two fired shots that killed 35-year-old Charlie Jimenez of Wapato in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Wasco Avenue. Authorities were called to the area by a neighbor who reported the shooting and told a 911 dispatcher his neighbor had been injured. When Officers from the Wapato Police Department arrived they found Jimenez in the front yard. He was shot in the leg, abdomen and chest. He died in a private vehicle on the way to a hospital.

THE SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED AFTER A CHASE AND CRASH

Security video from the neighborhood found 2 vehicles that pulled up to the home and opened fire on Jimenez. One of the vehicle was located in Toppenish and crashed near Buena after being spotted by an officer. Three people were taken into custody including the driver. One was released and two were arrested and were charged Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.

Yakima County Prosecutor says more arrests are possible as the investigation into the shooting continues.

