Man Slams Into Yakima Police Gate Gains Access Crashes in Back

Yakima Police say a driver intentionally rammed the south gate at the Yakima Police Department Sunday night. They say the 53-year-old driver caused significant damage to the gate pushing it open at about 6:40 pm Sunday.

THE DRIVER WAS ABLE TO CRASH THROUGH THE GATE

The man then drove into the back area of the city jail and rammed a parked police motorcycle. The man was quickly arrested and taken into custody by officers at the department. The man is facing charges. No injuries were reported.

THE MAN FIRST TRIED TO RAM THE COUNTY

During an investigation police say the man first drove to the Yakima County jail where he rammed the "sally port" door to the jail. He wasn't successful in ramming the door so he left the area and drove to the Yakima Police Department. The man was able to eventually gain access to the Yakima County jail after he was taken into custody and placed in a jail cell.

THE MAN FACES NUMEROUS CHARGES INCLUDING DUI

The 53-year-old faces charges of DUI, malicious mischief and trespassing. Police aren't saying why the man rammed the gate and crashed into the police motorcycle but he was arrested on a charge of Driving Under the Influence or DUI.

Police say the back area of the police department has large locked gates designed to keep people out of the area where patrol vehicles and other equipment is stored including police motorcycles. Police didn't give any information about the damage of the motorcycle, a Harley Davidson used in traffic patrols in Yakima.

