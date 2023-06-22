The Big Move For Downtown Yakima Farmers Market Happens Sunday

The Downtown Yakima Farmer's Market moves to its new home on Sunday, the Rotary Marketplace at 15 West Yakima Avenue. The market is open from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

“This is a historical moment for the market and the Downtown Association of Yakima.

THE MOVE ON SUNDAY IS COUPLED WITH KIDS DAY AT THE MARKET

"To have a place to call home for the market is special as not all markets get that opportunity,” says market Manager, Yvette Lippert. “I’m excited for the move, especially since this Sunday is scheduled to be Kids Day where we have various organizations come in with activities for kids. Having those few extra vendors will allow me play around with the layout. I have no doubt it will take a couple weeks for myself and our 50+ vendors each weekend to find the new groove.”

A NEW PROGRAM WILL BE STARTED ON SUNDAY TO HELP SHOPPERS

Along with the new home the market will be introducing a brand new program called "Veggie Vallet." 10 small and large wagons will be available for use by shoppers at the market.

CONSTRUCTION IS STILL UNDERWAY

Lippert says while the new home opens on Sunday it's not yet finished.

“There is still landscaping to conclude, installation of lights and other various small projects on the property; however, these won’t affect the market from opening this Sunday in the new space,” says John Baule, the Downtown Association of Yakima Treasurer and project lead on the new Rotary Marketplace. “Plus, on top of it all we’re still looking to raise an additional $250,000.“ If you are interested in donating to help with the completion of the Rotary Marketplace, you can contact John Baule through the Downtown Assocation of Yakima office at 509-571-1328.

LOTS OF FUN EVENTS ARE PLANNED AT THE MARKET THIS YEAR

For young people or those young at heart, DYFM will have special Kids Day activities the last Sunday of each month and last day of market with Halloween custome contests and more. In addition, DYFM will feature live music weekly and celebrate the National Farmers Market week (August 6-12, 2023) on August 6. To encourage more to people to pay attention to climate issues, DYFM will also celebrate Drive Electric Day on October 1.

