Big Blaze Burns Hundreds of Fruit Bins Near Yakima Warehouse

A big fire in Yakima burned hundreds of wooden fruit bins stacked near Roche Fruit warehouse in downtown Sunday.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE CALLED AT ABOUT 8:20 PM SUNDAY NIGHT

Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to the fire at about 8:20 pm. Roche Fruit is located in the 600 block N 1st Ave.

Along with the fruit bins hundreds of wood pallets also burned in the fire. Some downtown streets were closed and the Burlington Northern rail line was closed for a short time as the firefighters battled the flames. The cause remains under investigation.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT THERE'S BIG DAMAGE TO BINS

No injuries were reported. All roads in the downtown area have been reopened along with the rail line.

Mop up operations are underway as firefighters were able to get control of the fire late last light and early Monday morning.

FRUIT BIN FIRES ARE RARE THESE DAYS

Fruit bin fires are rare these days compared to years ago when wooden fruit bins were common in the industry. The wooden bins are still in use in the valley and throughout the industry but many are being replaced with plastic bins that last longer. However the plastic bins still burn and have been involved in several fires in Yakima in recent years.

INVESTIGATORS ARE LOOKING FOR A CAUSE

In the past Yakima Police have arrested suspects for lighting bins on fire near fruit warehouses however nothing like that is yet being reported in this blaze. Damage is expected to be large.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)