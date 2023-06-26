Gang Shooting Sunday Leaves Two Injured in Yakima
Yakima Police say two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the 100 block of South Naches Avenue. Officers were called to the area at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday where they found two men, a 49-year-old and a 51-year-old. Both men were taken to Mulitcare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment.
AFTER A SHORT SEARCH POLICE FOUND THE SHOOTING SUSPECT
Officers also found evidence of a shooting on 7th street but no victims were located. After searching the area for the suspects police detained two people found near the 100 block of North 8th Street. Two males, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were taken into custody in connection to the shooting. Authorities say the 19-year-old was found in possession of a gun and was also identified as the suspect who shot the two victims on South Naches Avenue.
THE 19-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT IS BEING HELD IN THE YAKIMA COUNTY JAIL
He was jailed on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and assault charges. The 14-year-old was released. The two victims, were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. Police say they believe the shooting was gang related. An investigation continues. If you know anything that could help police contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.
THREE OFFICERS REMAIN ON LEAVE AFTER A SHOOTING IN MAY
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Summer of Gang Assaults and Killings in Washington State Beware
Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison
A Tale of Two Cities Gangs and Crime in Yakima Growing Every Year
Possessing Hard Drugs in Washington? It's Now Against The Law
Parents in Zillah Upset After Romeo and Juliet Play on Monday