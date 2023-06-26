Gang Shooting Sunday Leaves Two Injured in Yakima

Yakima Police say two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in the 100 block of South Naches Avenue. Officers were called to the area at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday where they found two men, a 49-year-old and a 51-year-old. Both men were taken to Mulitcare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment.

AFTER A SHORT SEARCH POLICE FOUND THE SHOOTING SUSPECT

Officers also found evidence of a shooting on 7th street but no victims were located. After searching the area for the suspects police detained two people found near the 100 block of North 8th Street. Two males, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were taken into custody in connection to the shooting. Authorities say the 19-year-old was found in possession of a gun and was also identified as the suspect who shot the two victims on South Naches Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

THE 19-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT IS BEING HELD IN THE YAKIMA COUNTY JAIL

He was jailed on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and assault charges. The 14-year-old was released. The two victims, were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. Police say they believe the shooting was gang related. An investigation continues. If you know anything that could help police contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

THREE OFFICERS REMAIN ON LEAVE AFTER A SHOOTING IN MAY

At a time when the Yakima Police Department is short on officers three Officers with the Yakima Police Department remain on administrative leave following a shooting in early May. 39-year-old Sergio Orduna-Mata was shot dead by officers on May 3 after police say he threatened Officers with a gun. The three Officers involved are on administrative leave until the Yakima County Prosecutor rules in the case. He must determine if the Officers were justified in the shooting.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)