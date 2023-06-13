State Suspends Grant County Chiropractor After Child Rape Charges

Following his arrest during the last week of March of this year, a Coulee City Chiropractor has had his license suspended by the Department of Health.

Suspect jailed and charged with two counts of child rape

52-year-old Tyrone T. Trexler was charged in connection with two alleged assaults, two counts of Class A Felony Child rape, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, a Class C crime. The charges were filed March 24th, 2023.

He owns two chiropractic clinics in Wilbur and Coulee City, but no evidence any of his alleged assaults on a six-year-old female victim took place at the clinics themselves.

Now, Tuesday, June 13th, the notice of suspension was released by the Department of Health. According to the DOH:

"Trexler cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing."