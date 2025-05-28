Murderers Of Beloved Kennewick Coach Seek Early Prison Release

September 4th, 2004 isn't a date, in and of itself, that will stand out to many people. If you lived in the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area, you probably remember what happened on that day as it sent a shock through our community. That was the day Bob Mars was murdered in cold blood.

It was in the late hours of Saturday the 4th, moving to the early morning hours of the 5th, when Bob Mars swung by his place of employment, Ki-Be Middle School where he was a sixth grade teacher. Bob was also an assistant coach for the Ki-Be Football team as well as coaching wrestling at Kennewick High.

In that window of time, 14 year-old Jordan Castillo and 16 year-old Robert Suarez approached Mars about using a phone in the school to call for a ride. The teens then stabbed Bob Mars in the stomach, allowing him to bleed to death in a hallway. They ransacked Mars' truck before leaving.

When Bob wasn't home Sunday morning his wife Kris called police and reported him missing. His body was found not long after at the middle school. Then Benton County Sheriff Larry Taylor had over two dozen members of his office investigating with Kennewick police also assisting. Before long enough evidence was gathered to arrest Castillo and Suarez.

The teens were tried separately in Benton County Superior Court. Evidence was presented in both trials that Mars was murdered as part of a gang initiation. Both Suarez and Castillo were charged with first degree murder while Castillo was also charged with robbery. In March of 2005 Suarez was found guilty and later sentenced to 26 years and 8 months. In November of 2005, Castillo was also convicted and sentenced in January of 2006 to 29 years and nine months.

The Killers Are Petitioning For Early Release

Twenty years later both Suarez and Castillo are petitioning Washington State's Indeterminate Sentence Review Board to get out of prison early. The information spread from a post made by Bob's widow, Kris Mars, on Facebook with a link to the Department of Corrections page.

The family was notified that Suarez had applied in October of last year and was approved for a hearing that is tentatively scheduled for July 16th. Castillo applied in April and has been granted a hearing tentatively set for February of next year. There is also a Community Concern Hearing set for June 23rd at 637 Woodland Square Loop SE in Lacey where family and friends of the Mars family can read impact statements.

You can also write a letter to the Department of Corrections on behalf of the family and send them to PO Box 40907, Olympia, WA 98504-0907 email them to kerri.mcneil@DOC1.WA.GOV or to DOC ISRB isrb@DOC1.WA.GOV.