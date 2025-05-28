(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Tuesday that 274,000 Washington state residents could lose healthcare coverage if Republicans approve federal cuts to Medicaid.

Congressional Democrats held news conferences nationwide on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a budget reconciliation bill that U.S. House Republicans passed last week. If it receives a simple majority vote in the U.S. Senate, millions Americans could lose taxpayer-funded healthcare coverage.

Republicans want to enact work requirements for certain able-bodied recipients, mandating Medicaid recipients provide proof of employment for coverage. The Republican majority says the bill combats waste, fraud and abuse.

The number of people eligible to receive Medicaid grew significantly under the Biden administration, with more than 21 million people added to the rolls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans want to revert to pre-pandemic standards, which could cut the federal deficit by at least $625 billion.

But Murray compared the cuts to fueling up jets and executive bonuses with tax cuts for billionaires.

“We are putting this heist on full blast and fighting back against it with everything we’ve got,” Murray said. “Remember, we managed to stop Trump and the Republicans from repealing the Affordable Care Act back in 2017, so my message to everyone right now is it’s time to get loud.”

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said her state would lose $2 billion in Medicaid funding due to the federal cuts over the next four years. State governments also fund Medicaid, so she said the Legislature would have to pick up the slack.

Notably, the work requirement essentially bars illegal immigrants from qualifying for Medicaid.

Federal law already restricts access for most illegal immigrants, but Washington state expanded its program, Apple Health, to cover those with income under 138% of the federal poverty level.

“We do not need to have Robin Hood in reverse. We do not need to steal from Medicaid, the stability of our health care system, and give a tax break to big corporations,” Cantwell said. “We need to stop this effort as soon as possible. Sen. Murray and I will be fighting every day.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., defended his position last week after voting alongside House Republican to pass the bill 215-214.

"We have made real, common-sense reforms to strengthen the integrity of Medicaid, protecting the program for low-income families, seniors, and those with disabilities," Newhouse wrote in a statement. "By implementing work requirements for able bodied adults without dependents, and preventing those here illegally from accessing the program, we are protecting Medicaid for those who truly need it most."

Brita Lund, manager of the Planned Parenthood Northgate Health Center, said Tuesday that roughly 40% of patients in western Washington rely on Medicaid. Planned Parenthood offers abortions, birth control, cancer screening, disease testing and more, so the cuts impact a range of services.

Lund said if Senate Republicans pass the reconciliation bill with the simple majority required, clinics may have to close their doors. According to a press release, 200 Planned Parenthood clinics face closing nationwide due to the Medicaid cuts. The provider has 26 in Washington.