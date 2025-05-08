A pair of dogs at the Benton County Canine Shelter need a loving home as soon as possible. The dogs, one male and one female, have been together so long that they are bonded together. Once two dogs are bonded, separating them could have significant impacts on their health...physically and mentally.

These dogs are both well into their senior years, so the perfect home would need to be open to adopting both of these wonderful animals. There is an additional piece of the equation that makes this situation one of desperation for these pups.

Before I get into that, let me tell you a little about each dog.

Princess Leia

According to the staff at the Benton County Canine Shelter, this 14+ year-old Beagle mix loves to snuggle and has a wonderful personality. This sweetheart comes as a package deal with...

Shere Khan aka Tootie

This 11+ year-old Chiahuahua mix's friendliness is as fierce as his name. The staff say he is full of energy and not to let his age, or his little bit of gray, fool you into to thinking otherwise. He loves to go on walks and be around the volunteers

Here Is Why They Need A Loving Home ASAP

Princess Leia is undergoing treatment for cancer, and she will continue to need veterinary care once adopted. The other bit to this is that the Benton County Canine Shelter is in the midst of construction. They staff says both dogs are managing well in spite of all the circumstance, but they would really like to see both get adopted sooner than later as their health may very well depend on it.

If your heart is big enough to take these bonded dogs into your home, you can stop by the Canine Shelter for a visit at 1116 N. Grant Place in Kennewick.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 10am - 5pm. You can also call 509-460-4923. They do ask if you want to meet Princess Leia and Tootie, to get there by 4pm so you have plenty of time. These pups deserve to find a loving family to spend the rest of their days with...maybe that's your family.