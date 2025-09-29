It was August of 2021 when voters in Benton County were asked to recall then Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. Hatcher was being recalled on 26 allegations that were condensed into 8 separate charges, all of which were found viable by the Washington State Supreme Court.

Hatcher was overwhelmingly ousted from office and the search began for his replacement. That person would serve the rest of Hatcher's existing term (through 2022), then decide if they would seek election to serve again.

The process of replacing Hatcher fell to the Benton County Republican Party (BCRP) as Sheriff is a partisan position and Hatcher ran as a Republican. Hatcher's recall was contentious within the ranks of the BCRP at that time, and so was the process of replacing him.

It was so divided within the PCOs that attempts to undermine the process of replacing Hatcher were consistent (a County Commissioner even attempted to exert influence in the selection process). Finally, three candidates were chosen from whom the Benton County Commissioners would select. Tom Croskrey, who served in the BCSO previously, was appointed to replace the recalled Hatcher.

Croskrey had a vision of restoring the BCSO's reputation. Once that was done, he said he would step aside and hand the reigns off to someone else. Yesterday on social media, Sheriff Croskrey officially announced he was stepping aside for new leadership.

When Croskrey took over the BCSO, they were down over 20 deputies. As he walks away after four years on the job (he ran for the position and was elected in 2022) here is a snapshot of some of the things he accomplished:

Brought the department back to fully staffed

Created an Internal Affairs Division inside the BCSO

Hired Charles Glasscock to make sure all equipment and ammunition was safeguarded through additional security measures that didn't exist under Jerry Hatcher

Advocated for the addition of K-9 Blaze, the first electronic sniffing dog in the region

Created the specialty patch program to raise additional funds for the BCSO Foundation

Brought back the Lunch with the Sheriff fundraising event for the BCSO Foundation

What Happens Now That The Sheriff Has Resigned?

Good question. There is an interim Sheriff that will step in until the County Commissioners can appoint someone to finish former Sheriff Croskrey's term (2026). For now, Lt. Mike Clarke will serve as interim. The BCRP and the the Commissioners have 90 days to select a replacement.

If they don't make an appointment in that time frame, Governor Bob Ferguson gets to make that appointment. The Governor does have to appoint a Republican to the position as Sheriff Croskrey was elected as a Republican to the position.

Tom Croskrey took over a department in turmoil four years ago and left it better than what he inherited. A big "Thank You" is extended his way as well as wishes for a very happy retirement after a cumulative 30 year career in law enforcement in Washington State.