Apple Truck Rollover Blocks SR 24 South of Othello

Update: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

SR 24 was reopened around 6:13 a.m.

Original: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:24 p.m.

A semi truck transporting apples rolled over and blocked SR 24 south of Othello for several hours Wednesday.

Around 10:45 a.m., a semi truck carrying a load of apples tipped over and rolled while turning a corner at MP 46.

Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the rollover was caused by high winds.

The driver of the semi truck said he was experiencing back pain.

Since 3:18 p.m., SR 24 has been blocked both ways and is estimated to reopen around 5 p.m.