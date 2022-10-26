Apple Truck Rollover Blocks SR 24 South of Othello
Update: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
SR 24 was reopened around 6:13 a.m.
Original: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:24 p.m.
A semi truck transporting apples rolled over and blocked SR 24 south of Othello for several hours Wednesday.
Around 10:45 a.m., a semi truck carrying a load of apples tipped over and rolled while turning a corner at MP 46.
Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel said the rollover was caused by high winds.
The driver of the semi truck said he was experiencing back pain.
Since 3:18 p.m., SR 24 has been blocked both ways and is estimated to reopen around 5 p.m.