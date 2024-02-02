A man is arrested in Kennewick after police say he pulled out two guns during an argument.

The Dispute Happened Several Days Earlier in Othello

Othello Police say that Last Saturday (January 27, 2024), they got a call from a person pleading to officers to "just get over here." When police arrived, they learned that a fight had happened that involved the brandishing of firearms.

Detectives report their investigation revealed that 27-year-old, a former Othello citizen, had assaulted a 22-year-old and 13-year-old Othello citizen. Investigators say that During the fight, the 27-year-old had two firearms, one in each hand, for a short time. Officers located one of the guns, but the 27-year-old had left before they arrived.

The Search for the Suspect

Adams County Sheriff's Deputies also joined in the search for the man but could not find him. Then, on Monday (January 29, 2024), the suspect was located in Kennewick and arrested and jailed on charges related to the unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of assault in the 4th degree.

COMMUNITY REPORTING LEADS TO ARREST IN AFTER-HOURS KIONA-BENTON HIGH SCHOOL INCIDENT

This week, on January 30, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies got a call at night from a concerned citizen about a heated argument in the parking lot of Kiona-Benton City High School.

Benton County Deputies Found a Gun on One of the Men in the Argument.

When deputies rolled up to the scene, they discovered that a 22-year-old man involved in the dispute was carrying a gun. The alleged gun-toting suspect was taken into custody for having a firearm on a school campus and for not having the legal ability to conceal the weapon. He was also trespassed on school property.

