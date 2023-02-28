Kohberger Pennsylvania Search Warrant Unsealed

(Scranton, PA) -- The warrant used to search Washington State University graduate student turned murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's parents' home in Eastern Pennsylvania has been unsealed. Kohberger is now accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in Moscow back in November.

According to the warrant release police recovered a DNA sample from a knife sheath at the crime scene, which was a familial DNA match for a sample taken from the trash at Kohberger's family home. The warrant says officers took a flashlight, four-medical style gloves, one JCPenney private label t-shirt, a Washington State University Cougars sweatshirt, a pair of Nike size 13 shoes, a pair of black Under Armour socks, 1 pair of black shorts from the Under Armour brand and one pair of Under Armour black boxers. Police apparently obtained a cheek swab as well

Prosecutors in Latah County, Idaho say Kohberger killed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin back on November 13th. He was arrested at his parents Monroe County home back on December 30th and extradited back to Idaho to face trial. He's due back in court June 26th

