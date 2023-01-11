Kohberger Due in Court Thursday

(Moscow, ID) -- The Washington State University grad student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students as they were asleep is due to make another court appearance Thursday. Law enforcement in Moscow, Idaho say Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to be in front of a judge for a status hearing.

The 28-year-old PhD student is accused of stabbing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves to death in an off-campus house they shared back in November. Police arrested Kohberger at his parents' house south of Scranton, Pennsylvania late last month. He's charged with four counts of first-degree murder and faces life in prison, or death, if convicted.

