Food Science students at Washington State University have been an important part of the state’s foodie history since the 1930s. If you haven’t tried Cougar Gold or don’t know what it is, then you’re in for a very tasty treat.

I first became aware of Cougar Gold sometime between the year 2007 and 2008. A friend’s girlfriend had brought some to a party that she threw. I was hooked after one taste. I didn’t grow up in Washington, so I hadn’t taken sides in the Apple Cup at that point. I ended up being a football fan of the Huskies, but they got nothin’ on Cougar Gold cheese!

What makes Cougar Gold cheese Washington state’s best kept secret? It is only known about in certain circles. Residents of Washington state are privy to the secret, of course, but the rest of the world hasn’t uncovered it yet. Some say the cheese is so protected from the elements inside the tin, that it will be good for several years and possibly decades down the road.

Some fans of this cheese let it “age” for several years before they even open it!

Wait until Oprah puts it on her list of “Favorite Things” or it gets featured in a segment on the Drew Barrymore Show or something. Then the world will find out, and you won’t be able to order up to twenty (yes, 20) tin cans of this culinary treat!

HOW MUCH IS A CAN OF COUGAR GOLD CHEESE?

The cheapest way to buy it is to purchase it in person at the Food Quality Building at the WSU Pullman campus. It’s for sale inside Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shop (2035 NE Ferdinand’s Lane) for $33 a can (limit 20). Ferdinand’s is open every weekday from 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. and closed on major holidays.

The next cheapest way to buy Cougar Gold Cheese is to order online and have it shipped (limit 20). PLEASE NOTE: They do not accept American Express!

Other residents have reported that they’ve bought some in local Spokane grocery stores like Rosauers, Sonnenberg’s Market & Deli, the WSU-Spokane store in downtown Spokane, Eggers, Yoke’s Fresh Market, Davenport Family Foods, and Huckleberry's Natural Market. Expect to pay premium prices if you buy from a grocery store.

