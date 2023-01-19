Kohberger Pullman Search Warrants Unsealed

(Pullman, WA) -- Documents relating to the murder case of Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, have been unsealed. The documents are shedding new light on evidence gathered against Kohberger, who was arrested south of Scranton, Pennsylvania last month. The documents detail a police search of Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, roughly 10 miles from the crime scene in Moscow, Idaho. In searching Kohberger's residence, investigators describe evidence such as blood, DNA and shoes. The documents also appear to mention what are described as "data compilations" of information about the victims.

What "Data" Were They Looking for in Pullman?

According to the search warrant that was unsealed..."data compilations (whether digital/electronic or on paper or other format) showing an interest in,or planning of,murder,violent assault, stabbing and/or cutting of people; and data compilations showing details of the 1122 King Road house, its location, and/or any information about Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and data compilations showing the location of Bryan Kohberger,or the cell phone with number XXX-XXX-XXXX, on November 13, 2022, including wi-fi logs and data or meta-data associated with photos, social media posts,or applications on cell phones or computer towers/laptops/tablets. As example, but not intended to be an exclusive list of data compilations being sought:ledgers, papers, lists, books, notes, letters, calendars, address books, contact lists, diaries, tapes, photographs, videos, emails,text messages,social media posts/messages, and meta-data associated there with."

Kohberger is accused of four counts of first-degree murder in the deadly stabbings of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle and 20- year-old Ethan Chapin. All of them were students at the University of Idaho.

Charles Manson’s Often-Terrifying Music Connections Charles Manson was actually an aspiring rocker before he became known as the mastermind of one of history's most grisly and shocking crime sprees.