UFO Film Fest is Coming! WA, ID, Or, & BC Get Your Cameras Ready

Eyes to the skies and get those cameras focused; the Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest is showing soon!

Whether you're an amateur creative director or you've actually filmed something you can't explain, this could be your time to shine!

I filmed SOMETHING on August 22nd, 2017. I believe in UFOs and aliens, but I'm not someone who will jump to conclusions when there is a WORLD (Earth) of explanations for what I filmed.

But to this day, what I filmed is still unexplained.

You can check out my video here.

Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history Photo by Dino Reichmuth on Unsplash loading...

Is my film good enough to submit? Maybe, but I'd probably want to give it a nice little voiceover and spice it up about how, when, and why I filmed it to make it a full documentary-type short film.

But I firmly believe that "Absence of proof is not proof of absence."

The Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest is a celebration in Chehalis, Washington. It commemorates the historic flight on June 24th, 1947, when pilot Kenneth Arnold encountered a UFO formation and coined the term Flying Saucer.

Northwest filmmakers (residents of Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and British Columbia) are encouraged to submit their short films, documentaries, animations, or even music videos about UFOs (or, as they are now called, UAPs)!

man filming an alien Canva loading...

The best of the best will be shown to a live audience at the spectacular McFiler's Chehalis Theater on September 13th!

Prizes are up for grabs and best of all, the festival benefits the Lewis Country Historical Museum.

For more details, including film submission eligibility, prizes, and deadlines, visit FilmFreeWay.com/NWFlyingSaucerFilmFest.

