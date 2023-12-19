A College Football Bowl Game is Coming to the Area in December

College Football Fans can Attend a Bowl Game in Nearby Idaho.

The game is just around a four-hour drive from the Tri-Cities and the NewsRadio 610 KONA listening area.

Boise, Idaho, will host the 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 23, 2023. The game will be held at Albertson’s Stadium, the Boise State University Broncos home, and home of the famous “smurf turf” (blue astroturf). This season, the game’s title sponsor is the Idaho Potato Commission marketing board.

The 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Matchup

The 2023 game will feature the Utah State Aggies out of the Mountain West Conference and the Georgia State Panthers from the Sunbelt Conference. The game is one of the many college football bowl games that will cap off the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision season.

Albertsons Stadium in Boise (Photo: Graye Parnell) Albertsons Stadium in Boise

History of the Game

Boise has hosted a college football game since 1997 with the Humanitarian Bowl (1997 to 2003 and then from 2007 until 2010) and then the MPC Computers Bowl from 2004 until 2006). The first bowl game in Boise featured Cincinatti and Utah State in a game that saw Cincinatti picking up a 35-19 win.

Famous Players from the Bowl Game in Boise

Several famous NFL players have played in Boise’s college football bowl game. A few notable alums that went on to have successful pro careers are:

Josh Allen - 2017 MVP-QB of the Buffalo Bills and Wyoming Alum.

Zach Wilson- 2018 MVP - QB of the NY Jets and BYU Alum

Collin Kaepernick- 2008 Losing Team MVP - Former QB of the Sanfrancisco 49ers and Nevada Alum

College Football Bowl Game History in the Pacific Northwest

Remembering the Seattle Bowl

The Seattle Bowl at Seahawk Stadium//J Quinn via Youtube The Seattle Bowl at Seahawk Stadium//J Quinn via Youtube loading...

