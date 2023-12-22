Kalen DeBoer is the College Football Coach of the Year

After leading his University of Washington (UW) team to a perfect season and the birth in the College Football Playoffs, Head Coach Kalen DeBoer has been named the Associated Press College Football Coach of the Year.

A Historic Season For the University of Washington Football Team

The Coach of the Year award comes after DeBoer led the Huskies to a 13-0 season and a Pac-12 Championship. The Washington Huskies will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 with a spot in the championship game on the line. The success on the field this season for the UW football team also led to their Quarterback, Michael Penix Jr, being nominated for a Heisman Trophy. However, Penix Jr would finish in the Heisman voting. Jayden Daniels of Lousiana State University would end up winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

