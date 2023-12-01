1B Liberty Bell Opens High School Football State Championship Play with a Win

The 2023 WIAA High School State Football Championships opened at The University of Washington’s Husky Stadium today, and the stadium has seen its first champion.

The crowd on hand for the 1B game

The Liberty Bell High School (Winthrop, Washington) Mountain Lions are the 2023 1B 8-Man High School Football Champions. The Mountain Lions topped the Wilbur-Creston-Keller Cats 68-22. The win capped off a 10-0 season for the Mountain Lions.

Players on the jumbotron at Husky Stadium

2023 WIAA High School Football Championships at Husky Stadium

The State Championship games for WIAA High School Football will be played at Husky Stadium at the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle this Friday and Saturday (December 1st and 2nd). The game moves to Husky Stadium after being played at various sites across the Puget Sound and, before that, the Tacoma Dome.

Mick Hoffman, the WIAA Executive Director, spoke to NewsRadio 610 KONA about the State Championship Football games at Husky Stadium. Hoffman said It [Husky Stadium] is a beautiful setting where students and fans watch UW contests on TV." He continued, "It is the WIAA's goal to host State Championships at venues that create lifelong positive memories for student-athletes." He also explained that former UW Athletic Director (AD) Jen Cohen and Associate AD Dan Erickson were really motivated to host the Championship games, and they helped make that financially feasible.

2023 WIAA High School Football Championships Scores

