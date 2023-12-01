Royal Wins 1A High School Football Championships at Husky Stadium in Seattle

The Royal Knights (Royal City, Washington) have won the 1A WIAA High School Football State Championships after beating Lakeside (Nine-Mile Falls) 49 to 7 at the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium.

The Royal High School Knights came into the championship game as the number one seed after going 12-0 overall and 4-0 in their district. Their opponent, Lakeside High School ( also came in with an undefeated record at 12-0 after going 6-0 in district play.

At the half, it was all Royal as the Knights led 28-0, and they were able to keep up their momentum the rest of the game as they cruised to victory.

Other WIAA State Championship Games

