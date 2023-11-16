Kennewick Football’s Randy Affholter Wins Coach of the Year

The 2023 MCC Football Coach of the Year

Kennewick High School Football Coach Randy Affholter has won the 2023 Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) Coach of the Year.

Affholter has been at the helm of the Kennewick High Football program for the last five years and has coached High School Football over the previous 30 years. He coached at Ellensburg before coming over to the Tri-Cities.

2023 Was a Succesful Football Season at Kennewick High School

In the 2023 season, Affholter's Kennewick club went 7-1 in MCC Conference Play and 10-1 overall. The Lions finished in second place behind the Kamiakin High School Braves. The Lions also boasted seven first-team MCC selections.

Affholter is excited to receive the award, and he says that he owes a lot of the success of this year's team to those around him. "It [Coach of the Year Award] shows how good our staff is here at Kennewick High School. In my 30 years of being a Head Football Coach, it is one of the best staff I have ever worked with.

WIAA 3A Football Playoffs

The Kennewick Lion's regular season record earned them a spot in Washington's 3A playoffs, where they shut out Mercer Island in the first round and topped Mountain View last week. The Lions will play in the Quarterfinals against Eastside Catholic at Memorial Coliseum at the Seattle Center this weekend.

2023 MCC Football's Top Honors

It was a successful football season for many players in the Tri-Cities. Here is a look at the top awards for MCC Football.

Player of the Year-Offense

Richland Quarterback Josh Woodard has been named the MCC offensive player of the year for 2023. Woodard was the top Quarterback in the MCC, throwing for over 2800 yards. He also tossed 32 touchdowns.

Player of the Year-Defense

On the defensive side of the ball, Chiawana Linebacker Cooper MacPherson took defensive player of the year honors. MacPherson was a force on defense, racking up a league-leading 12 sacks and 20 tackles.

MCC Player of the Year-All Purpose

David Wacenske of the Kennewick Lions is the All-Purpose Player of the Year for the MCC. Wacenske hauled in 49 passes and caught 13 touchdowns.

MCC Lineman of the Year

Kennewick's Nathan Knapik is the MCC's Lineman of the Year. Knapkik's blocking helped Kennewick's prolific offensive attack.

Complete list of MCC All-Conference Honors

Congrats to all the student-athletes and coaches on the list. Also, thanks to all the Athletic Directors who work so hard behind the scenes.