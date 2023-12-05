WIAA 2023 High School Football State Championship Recap

The Washington High School Football State Championship games have ended, and the 2023 champs have been decided and crowned with the state's top High School Football prize. This year's High School Football Championships were played at Husky Stadium at the University of Washington.

NewsRadio 610 KONA has your recap from the University of Washington's Husky Stadium High School Football State Championship games.

WIAA 4A High School Football Championship Game

Lake Stevens 31

Graham-Kapowsin 6

According to the school, their 2023 championship is the second total for Lake Stevens and their second in a row.

WIAA 3A High School Football Championship Game

Bellevue 14

Yelm 0

The title is the second in three years for Bellevue High and their 12th total State Championship (Not including the two vacated titles).

WIAA 2A High School Football Championship Game

Anacortes 60

Tumwater 30

The win marks the first State Championship in school history. (They had won a county championship in 1928/29). Just a few short years ago, Anacortes didn't have the numbers for a varsity team and had to play a JV schedule.

"Nothing brings a community together as High School Sports can, and this community's support throughout the season was awesome. Anacortes is one of the smallest 2A schools in the state, but the stands on our sideline at Husky Stadium Saturday night were full," said Anacortes's Athletic Director, Justin Portz

WIAA 1A High School Football Championship Game

Royal 49

Lakeside 7

The win marks the fourth straight State Championship for Royal and 12 state football titles overall.

WIAA 2B High School Football Championship Game

Okanogan 28

Napavine 24

This is Okanogan's fourth State Football Championship. (1999, 2014, 2015, and 2023).

"I am so proud of our kids and coaching staff and excited for our school and community. We are extremely fortunate to have Erick Judd as our head football coach. Erick and his staff are outstanding leaders and are the type of people any parent would want their student-athlete to be around." said Kevin Daling, Okanogan Athletic Director.

WIAA 1B High School Football Championship Game

Liberty Bell 68

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 22

The win gives Liberty Bell their second State Championship.

"I thought the game went exactly how I thought it would and how we prepared. My Assistant coach, Jacob McMillan, is my offensive coordinator and has done an absolutely stellar job with the talent of this team. My defensive line coach Jim McMilla did a great job as well getting these boys physically ready for the matchup." said

Head Coach, Jeff Lidey