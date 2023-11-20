2023 WIAA High School Football Semi-Final Brackets
After another weekend of action-packed High School Football in Washington State, the State Semi-Finals are set across all the classifications from 4A to 1B and NewsRadio 610 KONA has your matchups.
Saturday, November 25th
4A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#6 Kamiakin v #2 Lake Stevens
1 PM, Lake Stevens Stadium, Lake Stevens, Washington
#4 Eastlake v Graham-Kapowsin
1 PM, Art Crate Field, Spanaway, Washington
3A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#6 Bellevue v #2 O'Dea
2 PM, Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington
#4 Eastside Catholic v #1 Yelm
6 PM, Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington
2A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#3 Enumclaw v #2 Anacortes
3 PM, Anacortes High School, Anacortes, Washington
#4 North Kitsap v Tumwater
5PM, Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater, Washington
1A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#6 Nooksack Valley v Lakeside (Nine-Mile Falls, Washington)
1 PM, Union Stadium, Mead, Washington
#12 Seton Catholic v #1 Royal
4PM, Royal High School, Royal, Washington
2B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#3 NW Christian v #2 Okanagan
4 PM, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee, Washington
#4 Onalaska v #1 Napavine
12 PM, Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater, Washington
1B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals
#3 Mossyrock v #2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller
12 PM, Lions Field, Moses Lake, Washington
#5 Neah Bay v #1 Liberty Bell
1PM, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee, Washington
2023 WIAA High School Football Championships
December 1st and 2nd at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington
WIAA 4A High School Football Quarterfinals
Kamaikin Braves v Mt. Si Wildcats, Saturday, November 18, 2023
Final: 8-6, Kamiakin
End of 3: 8-0, Kamiakin
Halftime: 8-0, Kamiakin
End of 1: 2-0, Kamiakin
WIAA 3A High School Football Quarterfinals
Kennewick v Eastside Catholic
Saturday,
November 18, 2023
Final: 17-7, Eastside
WIAA 2B High School Football Quarterfinals
River View v Napavine
Final: 43-14, Napavine
WIAA 1B High School Football Quarterfinals
Liberty Christian v Neah Bay
Final: 52-20, Neah Bay
