2023 WIAA High School Football Semi-Final Brackets

After another weekend of action-packed High School Football in Washington State, the State Semi-Finals are set across all the classifications from 4A to 1B and NewsRadio 610 KONA has your matchups.

Saturday, November 25th

4A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#6 Kamiakin v #2 Lake Stevens

1 PM, Lake Stevens Stadium, Lake Stevens, Washington

#4 Eastlake v Graham-Kapowsin

1 PM, Art Crate Field, Spanaway, Washington

3A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#6 Bellevue v #2 O'Dea

2 PM, Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington

#4 Eastside Catholic v #1 Yelm

6 PM, Memorial Stadium, Seattle, Washington

2A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#3 Enumclaw v #2 Anacortes

3 PM, Anacortes High School, Anacortes, Washington

#4 North Kitsap v Tumwater

5PM, Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater, Washington

1A WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#6 Nooksack Valley v Lakeside (Nine-Mile Falls, Washington)

1 PM, Union Stadium, Mead, Washington

#12 Seton Catholic v #1 Royal

4PM, Royal High School, Royal, Washington

2B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#3 NW Christian v #2 Okanagan

4 PM, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee, Washington

#4 Onalaska v #1 Napavine

12 PM, Tumwater District Stadium, Tumwater, Washington

1B WIAA High School Football Semi-Finals

#3 Mossyrock v #2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller

12 PM, Lions Field, Moses Lake, Washington

#5 Neah Bay v #1 Liberty Bell

1PM, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee, Washington

2023 WIAA High School Football Championships

December 1st and 2nd at Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

WIAA 4A High School Football Quarterfinals

Kamaikin Braves v Mt. Si Wildcats, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Final: 8-6, Kamiakin

End of 3: 8-0, Kamiakin

Halftime: 8-0, Kamiakin

End of 1: 2-0, Kamiakin

WIAA 3A High School Football Quarterfinals

Kennewick v Eastside Catholic

Saturday,

November 18, 2023

Final: 17-7, Eastside

WIAA 2B High School Football Quarterfinals

River View v Napavine

Final: 43-14, Napavine

WIAA 1B High School Football Quarterfinals

Liberty Christian v Neah Bay

Final: 52-20, Neah Bay

