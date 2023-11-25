Kamiakin v Lake Stevens HS Football Semi Final Updates

Kickoff: 1PM, Lake Stevens High School Football Stadium, Lake Stevens, Washington

Scores below:

Quarter 1:

Lake Stevens 14 - Kamiakin 0, End of 1

Quarter 2:

Lake Stevens 41 - Kamiakin 0, End of 2

Halftime Score: 41-0, Lake Stevens

Quarter 3:

Lake Stevens 48 - Kamiakin 0, End of 3rd

Quarter 4:

Lake Stevens 48 - Kamiakin 7, Final

Next Game: WIAA High School Championship Game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington

Other WIAA High School Semi Finals Football Scores

Semi-Finals Scores

WIAA Semi Finals Brackets

Brackets

Area Football News

HERMISTON TO HOST AN OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Hermiston, Oregon, will host an Oregon High School Football State Championship game this weekend. It’s a game where history could be made as one of the teams is playing for their first state championship.

On Saturday, November 25th, Hermiston High School's Kennison Field will host the OSAA 1A 6-Man State Championships at 2 PM.

Last week, the city and Kennison Field also hosted two Semi-Final games. (You can read that article here)

Want more Thanksgiving Holiday Football?

