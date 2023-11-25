Kamiakin v Lake Stevens HS Football Semi Final Updates
Kickoff: 1PM, Lake Stevens High School Football Stadium, Lake Stevens, Washington
Scores below:
Quarter 1:
Lake Stevens 14 - Kamiakin 0, End of 1
Quarter 2:
Lake Stevens 41 - Kamiakin 0, End of 2
Halftime Score: 41-0, Lake Stevens
Quarter 3:
Lake Stevens 48 - Kamiakin 0, End of 3rd
Quarter 4:
Lake Stevens 48 - Kamiakin 7, Final
Final: Lake Stevens 48 - Kamiakin 7, End of 4th
Next Game: WIAA High School Championship Game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington
