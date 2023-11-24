Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) High School Football Championship Game

Hermiston, Oregon, will host an Oregon High School Football State Championship game this weekend. It’s a game where history could be made as one of the teams is playing for their first state championship. See the preview below.

Photo: OSAA Photo: OSAA loading...

On Saturday, November 25th, Hermiston High School's Kennison Field will host the OSAA 1A 6-Man State Championships at 2 PM.

Last week, the city and Kennison Field also hosted two Semi-Final games. (You can read that article here)

Photo: HHS Athletics Photo: HHS Athletics loading...

OSAA High School Football Championship Game Preview

The game will feature Echo and Joseph's two high school football teams.

About the teams: Echo and Joseph

#10 Echo High School Cougars:

Echo in Eastern Oregon's Umatilla County is home to just over 630 residents. The Echo Cougars are 9-3 overall and 5-3 in their league. The Cougars entered the playoffs as the 10th seed. They topped Elkton in the Semi-Finals. Echo is playing for their first state title in school history.

#4 Joseph High School Eagles:

Joseph High School is also located in Eastern Oregon in Wallowa County. The Eagles are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in their league, which earned them a first-place finish.

Hermiston will be showcased during the OSAA High School Football Championship Game.

Hermiston Athletic Director is looking forward to hosting the game and showing off Hermiston's beautiful stadium and city.

The press box at Kennison Photo: HHS Athletics The press box at Kennison

Photo: HHS Athletics loading...

"We are looking forward to hosting two Eastern Oregon Communities this Saturday. There really seems to be a buzz in the region about this game. "

The game should produce a lot of excitement between two teams that have shown they can play with the best in Oregon.

About Hermiston's Kennison Field

Kennison Field was built in 20214 and is considered one of the Northwest's best High School Football Stadiums. It has been named "Best Stadium in Oregon" by Oregon Live.

Kennison Field, The Home of the Hermiston Bulldogs

During the regular High School Football Season, Kennison Field hosts Hermiston High School Football as they play as members of Washington's Mid-Columbia Conference. Hermiston High School football and their other varsity sports departed the OSAA in 2017 after years of traveling to the Portland area for away games as members of the state's 5A Classification.