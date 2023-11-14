Hermiston’s Kennison Stadium to Host Oregon Football Semi-Finals

One of Northwest's Best High School Football Stadiums will Host Oregon's Semi-Finals.

Hermiston's Kennison Field will host two Oregon School Activities Association High School (OSAA) Football games this weekend. Kennison Field was built in 20214 and is considered one of the Northwest's best High School Football Stadiums. It has been named "Best Stadium in Oregon" by Oregon Live.

Kennison Field Photo: HHS Athletics

Photo: HHS Athletics

The Home of the Hermiston Bulldogs

During the regular High School Football Season, Kennison Field hosts Hermiston High School Football as they play as members of Washington's Mid-Columbia Conference. Hermiston High School football and their other varsity sports departed the OSAA in 2017 after years of traveling to the Portland area for away games as members of the state's 5A Classification.

The stadium features several press box and suite areas (Photo: Merrick Parnell)

Showcasing the Stadium to the State of Oregon

Kennison will host the 1A and 2A OSAA Semi-Finals this coming weekend on Saturday, November 18th. The 2A game will feature Regis against Weston-McEwen / Griswold. The 1A game matches Joseph and Prairie City / Burnt River.

Hermiston Athletic Director Larry Usher is thrilled to showcase the Stadium and the City of Hermiston this weekend.

“Hermiston is always excited about the opportunity to host OSAA events in our schools. Even though we are no longer members of the association, we feel it is important to be great hosts for schools in our region and state,” said Usher. “We believe that our school district is a very important partner in this community, and the impact these events have on Hermiston is tremendous."

Playoff Football Back in Washington and the Tri-Cities

Meanwhile, back in Washington, it's also High School Football Playoff time.

The Tri-Cities and the area have several teams still in the post-season and will play in the quarter-finals this weekend.

