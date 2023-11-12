High School Football Quarter-Final Playoff Matchups for Teams in the Tri-Cities

The matchups are set for the next round of the Washington High School Football Playoffs. The quarter-finals start next weekend, November 17th-18th.

Tri-Cities 4A Games

Kamiakin v Mt. Si (Snoqualmie, WA)

Saturday, November 18, at 3 PM, Mt. Si High School, Snoqualmie, WA

Tri-Cities 3A Games

Kennewick v Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)

Saturday, November 18, at 5 PM, Memorial Stadium, Seattle WA

Tri-Cities 2B Games

River View (Finley, WA) v Napavine

Saturday, November 18, at 5 PM, Tenino High School, Tenino, WA

Tri-Cities 1B Games

Liberty Christian v Neah Bay

TBA

Brackets

4A/3A Brackets (Click to see brackets)

1B/2B Brackets (Click to see brackets)

Last week's games

Here is a look at the High School Playoff games from last week.

4A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores

Kamiakin - 36

Emerald Ridge (Puyallup, Washington) - 35

Overtime

The Kamiakin and Emerald Ridge (Puyallup, Washington) was our game of the week, and it ended up as an instant classic as Kamiakin won via an overtime two-point conversion.

Graham-Kapowsin - 56

Richland - 35

Gonzaga Prep - 24

Chiawana - 14

3A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores

Kennewick 27

Mountain View (Vancouver, WA) 12

2B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores

River View (Finley, WA) 47

Asotin 20

Toledo 21

Tri-Cities Prep 12

1B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores

Liberty Christian in 8-man football had a bye this past weekend. They will now play Neah Bay.

News Radio 610 KONA's Game of the Week

We will be announcing our game of the week early next week for the next round of WIAA High School Football Playoffs.