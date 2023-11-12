High School Football Quarter-Final Playoff Matchups for Teams in the Tri-Cities
The matchups are set for the next round of the Washington High School Football Playoffs. The quarter-finals start next weekend, November 17th-18th.
Tri-Cities 4A Games
Kamiakin v Mt. Si (Snoqualmie, WA)
Saturday, November 18, at 3 PM, Mt. Si High School, Snoqualmie, WA
Tri-Cities 3A Games
Kennewick v Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)
Saturday, November 18, at 5 PM, Memorial Stadium, Seattle WA
Tri-Cities 2B Games
River View (Finley, WA) v Napavine
Saturday, November 18, at 5 PM, Tenino High School, Tenino, WA
Tri-Cities 1B Games
Liberty Christian v Neah Bay
TBA
Brackets
4A/3A Brackets (Click to see brackets)
1B/2B Brackets (Click to see brackets)
Last week's games
Here is a look at the High School Playoff games from last week.
4A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores
Kamiakin - 36
Emerald Ridge (Puyallup, Washington) - 35
Overtime
News Radio 610 KONA's Game of the Week
The Kamiakin and Emerald Ridge (Puyallup, Washington) was our game of the week, and it ended up as an instant classic as Kamiakin won via an overtime two-point conversion.
Graham-Kapowsin - 56
Richland - 35
Gonzaga Prep - 24
Chiawana - 14
3A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores
Kennewick 27
Mountain View (Vancouver, WA) 12
2B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores
River View (Finley, WA) 47
Asotin 20
Toledo 21
Tri-Cities Prep 12
1B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Scores
Liberty Christian in 8-man football had a bye this past weekend. They will now play Neah Bay.
News Radio 610 KONA's Game of the Week
We will be announcing our game of the week early next week for the next round of WIAA High School Football Playoffs.
2023 River Rivalry: River View v Columbia Burbank High School Football
