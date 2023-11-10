Listen to the High School Football Game of the Week: Kamiakin v Emerald Ridge
NewsRadio 610 KONA's High School Football Game of the Week
NewsRadio 610 KONA's High School Football Game of the Week is a dynamic playoff matchup featuring two dynamic 4A teams. The Kamiakin Braves will host the Emerald Ridge Jaguars on Friday, November 10, at 6 PM.
How to listen to the game on NewsRadio 610 KONA
Listen to the game on NewsRadio 610 KONA. You can listen to the game on the Radio at 610 AM, our free mobile app, or our website, 610 kona.com. The broadcast will start at 6 PM from Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.
Listen the game on our website (Click the blue link to listen online) 610kona.com
Emerald Ridge at Kamiakin Preview
The 8-2 (overall record) Emerald Ridge Jaguars (overall record) out of the 4A South Puget Sound League will head over from the Puyallup area to take on the Braves, who come into the matchup at 8-2 overall and 7-1 in the conference.
Other weekend 4A and 3A High School Football Matchups in the Tri-Cities
Local 4A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups
#16 Richland at #1 Graham-Kapowsin
#9 Chiawana at #8 Gonzaga Prep
#16 Richland vs. #1 Graham-Kapowsin
Local 3A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchup
#5 Kennewick vs. #12 Mountain View (Vancouver, WA)
Local 2B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups
Asotin at River View (Finley, WA)
Tri-Cities Prep at Toledo
Local 1B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups
Liberty Christian has a bye this weekend and will play next week.
Statewide 3A and 4A High School Football Games this weekend.
4A Playoff Matchups
#13 Sumner at #4 Eastlake
#12 Skyline at #5 Skyview
#14 Mount Si at #3 Camas
#10 Kennedy Catholic at #7 Curtis
#15 Woodinville at #2 Lake Stevens
3A Playoff Matchups
#16 Marysville-Pilchuck at #1 Yelm
#9Mount Tahoma at #8 Ferndale
#13 Lincoln of Tacoma at #4 Eastside Catholic
#11 Monroe at #6 Bellevue
#14 Ridgeline at #3 Arlington
#10 Garfield at #7 Mount Spokane
#15 Auburn Riverside at #2 O’Dea
Richland @ Kennewick Football (10/6/23)
Gallery Credit: Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf