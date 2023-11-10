Photo: Kamiakin Athletics Photo: Kamiakin Athletics loading...

NewsRadio 610 KONA's High School Football Game of the Week

NewsRadio 610 KONA's High School Football Game of the Week is a dynamic playoff matchup featuring two dynamic 4A teams. The Kamiakin Braves will host the Emerald Ridge Jaguars on Friday, November 10, at 6 PM.

How to listen to the game on NewsRadio 610 KONA

Listen to the game on NewsRadio 610 KONA. You can listen to the game on the Radio at 610 AM, our free mobile app, or our website, 610 kona.com. The broadcast will start at 6 PM from Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.

Listen the game on our website 610kona.com

Emerald Ridge at Kamiakin Preview

The 8-2 (overall record) Emerald Ridge Jaguars (overall record) out of the 4A South Puget Sound League will head over from the Puyallup area to take on the Braves, who come into the matchup at 8-2 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

Other weekend 4A and 3A High School Football Matchups in the Tri-Cities

Local 4A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups

#16 Richland at #1 Graham-Kapowsin

#9 Chiawana at #8 Gonzaga Prep

Local 3A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchup

#5 Kennewick vs. #12 Mountain View (Vancouver, WA)

Local 2B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups

Asotin at River View (Finley, WA)

Tri-Cities Prep at Toledo

Local 1B Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups

Liberty Christian has a bye this weekend and will play next week.

Statewide 3A and 4A High School Football Games this weekend.

4A Playoff Matchups

#13 Sumner at #4 Eastlake

#12 Skyline at #5 Skyview

#14 Mount Si at #3 Camas

#10 Kennedy Catholic at #7 Curtis

#15 Woodinville at #2 Lake Stevens

3A Playoff Matchups

#16 Marysville-Pilchuck at #1 Yelm

#9Mount Tahoma at #8 Ferndale

#13 Lincoln of Tacoma at #4 Eastside Catholic

#11 Monroe at #6 Bellevue

#14 Ridgeline at #3 Arlington

#10 Garfield at #7 Mount Spokane

#15 Auburn Riverside at #2 O’Dea