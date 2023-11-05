2023 1B/2B High School Football Playoff Brackets

The WIAA has just released the 2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets for 1B (8-man football) and 2B.

2B Football Bracket

2023 Tri-Cities Area Matchups

#11 Tri-Cities Prep v #6 Toledo

#8 River View (Finley, WA) vs #9 Astotin

Times and locations TBA

1B 8 Man-Football Bracket

2023 Tri-Cities Area Matchups

Times and locations TBA

#4 Liberty Christian v Winner of #12 Winlock and #5 Neah Bay

Times and locations TBA

Other Tri-Cities 1B/2B High School Football News

Small School Lights: 2B /1B Recap (October 26-28th)

The High School Football season is winding down in Washington State, and the smaller schools are closing out their seasons. Here is a recap of some of the games from the area's smaller High School Football programs from last week's play. (October 26th-28th)

2B

River View High (Finley, WA ) 50

Liberty-Spangle 13

River View's offense was showcased in the victory over Liberty-Spangle. Quarterback Hyatt Clark tossed for 227 yards and four touchdowns. On the Defensive Line, Nate Clinton and Cayden Turner led with eight tackles.

"We have a chip on our shoulder being the EWAC-East Champions- our team is hungry; our guys know the expectations. This is our third consecutive year of having an opportunity to make the WIAA State Tournament, "said Head Coach Kris Welch.

River View v Liberty Spangle Stats

#1 Hyatt Clark QB, 15/25, 227yds, 4TDs, 1 int, 1 fumble

#12 Connor Harper WR/FS, 4 receptions, 66 yds, 2 TDs

#22 Trayce Teagle WR/CB, 5 receptions, 100 yds, 1 TD, 2 tackles, 1 int -74yds return for TD

#75 Nate Clinton OL/DE, 8 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 2 ints, 1 int returned for TD -15yds

#50 Cayden Turner OL/DL, 8 tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 QB hurry

Tri-Cities Prep 26

Columbia Burbank 20

Tri-Cities Prep (TCP) topped Columbia Burbank (CB) 26-20 on Friday. The win gives TCP a 3-1 district record, and they are 6-3 overall. With the loss, CB drops to 2-2 in the district and 4-4 overall.

1B

Liberty Christian (Tri-Cities) 64

St. John 12

In a cold game that was 34 degrees at kickoff, the Liberty Christian (LC) offense warmed things up as they torched St. John (SJ).

Our game on Friday vs. St. John went well. It was 34 degrees at kickoff and only got colder from there. The final score was 64-12. LC's Charlie Branning had a big game as he carried the ball 19 times for 410 yards and five touchdowns. He also had a receiving Touchdown.

Defensively, Addison Lyle led the team with 12 total tackles, including three tackles for a loss.

Joey Isley for LC played just one half and had eight tackles, four tackles for a loss, and recovered two fumbles. Addison Lyle led the team with 12 total tackles, including three tackles for a loss.

Liberty's Athletic Director Chris Chris Herrera was thrilled with the effort from Liberty and noted, "The game went well, and we got the win."

Touchet 57

Tekoa-Rosalia 6

The Toucet Redhawks swamped Tekoa-Rosalia to improve to a 5-4 record on the year, both in the district and overall. They will next play Enaiat on November 4th.

It's almost playoff time here in the Tri-Cities, and we will have the "Small School Lights" matchups for you in the coming week. The 3A/4A post-season matchups are on our website for you to check out. TRI-CITIES 3A / 4A HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POST-SEASON MATCHUPS.