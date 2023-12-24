The NFL’s Christmas Day Games
The National Football League (NFL) will play a slate of games on Christmas Day.
2023 NFL Christmas Day game schedule.
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 AM PT (On CBS)
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:30 PM PT (On FOX)
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers, 5:15 PM PT ( On ABC)
2023-2024 College Football Bowl Games
College football will not play a college football bowl game on Christmas Day but there are college football games surrounding the Christmas holiday.
2023-2023 College Football Bowl Season
You can see the full schedule for the 2023-2024 college bowl games on 610kona.com
College Football Fans can Attend a Bowl Game in Nearby Idaho.
The game is just around a four-hour drive from the Tri-Cities and the NewsRadio 610 KONA listening area.
Boise, Idaho, will host the 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 23, 2023. The game will be held at Albertson’s Stadium, the Boise State University Broncos home, and home of the famous “smurf turf” (blue astroturf). This season, the game’s title sponsor is the Idaho Potato Commission marketing board.
The 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Matchup
The 2023 game will feature the Utah State Aggies out of the Mountain West Conference and the Georgia State Panthers from the Sunbelt Conference. The game is one of the many college football bowl games that will cap off the 2023 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision season.
Other Pro Games on Christmas
NBA Christmas Day Games
Christmas Day has become a pro basketball and the National Basketball Association (NBA) marquee day.
2023 Christmas Day Games
December 25th
Bucks vs. Knicks (9 AM PT / Noon ET, ESPN)
Warriors vs. Nuggets (11:30 PT / 2:30 ET, ABC & ESPN)
Celtics vs. Lakers (3 PM / 5 ET, ABC & ESPN)
76ers vs. Heat (5 PM / 8 ET, ESPN)
Mavericks vs. Suns (7:30 PT / 10:30 ET, ESPN)