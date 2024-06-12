New Shows Coming To The Newsradio 610 KONA Lineup

We have some exciting changes coming to our weekend lineup of programs that we want to share with you. Not only do we have a couple of new shows to tell you about, but some old favorites will be moving to different times and some to different days. So without further ado...

Handel on the Law

This is the least impacted program of all of our moves. Bill Handel has been bringing "marginal legal advice" (as he calls it) to KONA's airwaves for a couple of decades. Handel on the Law was heard Saturday afternoons from 3-6pm. Beginning this Saturday the show will move up one hour and air between 2-5pm.

The Pet Show with Warren Eckstein

The Pet Show has been a longtime favorite in KONA's weekend lineup. Warren Eckstein's unique, and internationally famous, approach for understanding animal behavior has held down the 1-3pm time slot on Saturday afternoons for many years. Beginning this weekend the Pet Show will have a new day and time - Sunday mornings from 7-9am.

America's Healthcare Advocate

From the time Cary Hall and America's Healthcare Advocate debuted on Newsradio 610 KONA towards the end of 2022, it's received nothing but positive response. Cary's mission is to make you the expert when it comes to dealing with the management of your healthcare. From the time it debuted, America's Healthcare Advocate has anchored the 7-9am time Sunday mornings. The show is reducing itself bu one hour and as a result we decided to give it a new day and time. This weekend you can catch Cary Saturday afternoons from 1-2pm.

Another program we are excited to announce brings a former Seattle talk show host to Tri-Cities airwaves.

The Todd Herman Show

For years Todd brought his brand of Conservative Christian talk to KTTH in Seattle. he was also one of the most popular fill-in hosts for the late Rush Limbaugh. These days, 'The Emerald City Exile' covers many areas across our political and cultural landscape including: the anti-scientific, ruinous COVID policies, big pharma, gender ideology, big tech censorship, climate change and other major issues that impact our daily lives. You can catch The Todd Herman Show Sunday Nights from 8-10pm.

We are also very excited to introduce to our lineup a show that we believe captures a number of things on the rise in the Tri-Cities area. We continue to see growth in the food industry, add to that the number of distillers that are making Tri-Cities home, and an increasing appreciation for fine cigars, that led us to...

Eat! Drink! Smoke!

Tony Katz is the award winning host of our newest program. Eat! Drink! Smoke! talks about and reviews fine cigars, excellent bourbon and interesting food. Well...by their own admission sometimes the cigars aren’t fine…the bourbon is sometimes awful and the food is just a mess. They also discuss policies that can affect each of the industries and talk with experts in those fields. We certainly hope you'll give Eat! Drink! Smoke! a try as it debuts this Saturday night from 5-7pm.