Fireworks Safety In Tri-Cities & Laws Around Using Them

People around the area have been stocking up on fireworks for the 4th of July holiday. You can't miss the tents selling the traditional 4th entertainment as more and more cities have either legalized or relaxed their laws around fireworks use. That can lead to confusion among residents in Tri-Cities. The cities are on the same pages with the majority of things but fireworks are a little different.

So How Different Are They?

More than you might think. Richland allows an approved list of fireworks on certain days at certain times, as does Pasco, West Richland, and Kennewick. Benton County follows State law which takes in to consideration the Energy Release Value for the Southeast Region. Franklin County doesn't allow them at all.

The Deadliest Day(s) of The Year?

Yup...according to these stats, the 4th is the deadliest day of the year with 2743 deaths on Independence Day over the last decade. The second deadliest day is July 3rd (2534 deaths over the same time frame). While that takes all types of accidents in to consideration, like auto and boat accidents, I'm just going to focus on firework safety. That costs more fingers and toes than lives.

Kennewick Police detailed not just the whiz, boom, bangers that are illegal and legal; they also shared a number of safety tips to observe during your 4th of July celebration.

Legal vs Illegal

These are some of the fireworks that are illegal within city limits:

Helicopter or aerial spinner

mine or shell

Roman candle

ground spinner

chaser

combination fireworks

jumping jacks

large pyrotechnics

A full list of banned boomers can be found here. If you're found with illegal fireworks, they'll be confiscated and you're facing a $250 fine. The same goes for a second offense. The third time won't be a charm as you could be hit with a misdemeanor.

Being Smart Will Help You Stay Safe

Here are some simple and common sense tips KPD shared to make yours a safe celebration:

Always have an adult present and refrain from giving fireworks to young children, even sparklers.

Remember that alcohol consumption and fireworks do not mix.

Purchase legal consumer fireworks from a licensed store, stand or tent.

Read and follow the directions on the labels.

Only use fireworks outdoors away from people, buildings and vegetation on a flat, level, hard, fireproof surface that is free from debris.

Have a working garden hose or bucket of water handy.

Keep spectators at a safe distance.

Always wear safety glasses when igniting fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never pick-up or re-ignite a firework that doesn’t light the first time.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device.

Never throw fireworks at another person.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them from a metal or glass container.

Allow finished fireworks to stand for at least 20 minutes and submerge in water for at least 2 minutes. Drain and place in a plastic bag and dispose outside in a covered trash can.

The men and women in blue, along with all of our first responders, will be busy enough this holiday weekend. By observing simple safety around your use of fireworks you can make sure they don't crash your celebration and provide you a trip to the emergency room.