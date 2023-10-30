Tri-Cities 3A / 4A High School Football Post-Season Matchups
Its Post-Season football in the Tri-Cities.
The regular season has ended in the Mid-Columbia Conference football season, and that can only mean one thing…It's playoff time!
The first postseason games start this week, and NewsRadio 610 KONA has your match-ups for the week 10 district round.
NewsRadio 610 KONA will broadcast the Wenatchee at Kamiakin game on Friday from Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. The pre-game show starts at 6:45, with the play-by-play coverage at 7 PM.
4A
Tuesday, October 31st
Richland/Central Valley. Winner at Eastmont.
Friday, November 3rd
Chiawana at Moses Lake, 7 p.m., Lions Field
Wenatchee at Kamiakin, 7 p.m. at Lampson Stadium
3A
Friday, November 3rd
Hermiston at Eastside Catholic, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 4th
Mercer Island at Kennewick, 2 p.m.
Other 3A and 4A Post Season Matchups from Around Washington State
4A
Friday, November 3rd
Battle Ground at Sumner, 7 p.m., Sunset Chev Stadium
Bethel at Skyview, 7 p.m., Kiggins Bowl
Bothell at Emerald Ridge, 7 p.m., Sparks Stadium
Federal Way at Camas, 7 p.m., Doc Harris Stadium
Glacier Peak at Mount Si, 7 p.m.
Kamiak at Graham-Kapowsin, 7 p.m. Art Crate Stadium
Sunnyside at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m.
Tahoma at Curtis, 7 p.m., Viking Stadium
Woodinville at Decatur, 7 p.m., Federal Way Memorial Stadium
Saturday, November 4th
North Creek at Kennedy Catholic, 12 p.m , Highline Memorial Stadium
Puyallup at Skyline, 2 p.m.
Kentwood at Eastlake, 6 p.m.
Olympia at Lake Stevens, 6 p.m.
3A
Friday, November 3rd
Shorecrest at O'Dea, 5 p.m., Seattle Memorial Stadium
Ballard at Arlington, 7 p.m., John Larson Stadium
Kent-Meridian at Yelm, 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 4th
Auburn at Lincoln of Tacoma, 1 p.m., Lincoln Bowl
Edmonds-Woodway at Mountain View, 1 p.m., McKenzie Stadium
Seattle Prep at Ridgeline, 1 p.m.
Marysville Pilchuck at Gig Harbor, 2 p.m., Roy Anderson Field
Evergreen/Kelso/Prairie winner at Garfield, 3 p.m., Seattle Memorial Stadium
Capital/Timberline/Peninsula winner at Ferndale, 5 p.m.
Juanita at Auburn Riverside, 6 p.m., Auburn Memorial Stadium
Rainier Beach/West Seattle winner at Mount Tahoma, 7 p.m.
Bonney Lake/Bainbridge winner at Monroe
Blanchet/Roosevelt winner at Mount Spokane