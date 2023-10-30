Tri-Cities 3A / 4A High School Football Post-Season Matchups

Its Post-Season football in the Tri-Cities.

The regular season has ended in the Mid-Columbia Conference football season, and that can only mean one thing…It's playoff time!

The first postseason games start this week, and NewsRadio 610 KONA has your match-ups for the week 10 district round.

NewsRadio 610 KONA will broadcast the Wenatchee at Kamiakin game on Friday from Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. The pre-game show starts at 6:45, with the play-by-play coverage at 7 PM.

4A

Tuesday, October 31st

Richland/Central Valley. Winner at Eastmont.

Friday, November 3rd

Chiawana at Moses Lake, 7 p.m., Lions Field

Wenatchee at Kamiakin, 7 p.m. at Lampson Stadium

3A

Friday, November 3rd

Hermiston at Eastside Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4th

Mercer Island at Kennewick, 2 p.m.

Other 3A and 4A Post Season Matchups from Around Washington State

4A

Friday, November 3rd

Battle Ground at Sumner, 7 p.m., Sunset Chev Stadium

Bethel at Skyview, 7 p.m., Kiggins Bowl

Bothell at Emerald Ridge, 7 p.m., Sparks Stadium

Federal Way at Camas, 7 p.m., Doc Harris Stadium

Glacier Peak at Mount Si, 7 p.m.

Kamiak at Graham-Kapowsin, 7 p.m. Art Crate Stadium

Sunnyside at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m.

Tahoma at Curtis, 7 p.m., Viking Stadium

Woodinville at Decatur, 7 p.m., Federal Way Memorial Stadium

Saturday, November 4th

North Creek at Kennedy Catholic, 12 p.m , Highline Memorial Stadium

Puyallup at Skyline, 2 p.m.

Kentwood at Eastlake, 6 p.m.

Olympia at Lake Stevens, 6 p.m.

3A

Friday, November 3rd

Shorecrest at O'Dea, 5 p.m., Seattle Memorial Stadium

Ballard at Arlington, 7 p.m., John Larson Stadium

Kent-Meridian at Yelm, 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4th

Auburn at Lincoln of Tacoma, 1 p.m., Lincoln Bowl

Edmonds-Woodway at Mountain View, 1 p.m., McKenzie Stadium

Seattle Prep at Ridgeline, 1 p.m.

Marysville Pilchuck at Gig Harbor, 2 p.m., Roy Anderson Field

Evergreen/Kelso/Prairie winner at Garfield, 3 p.m., Seattle Memorial Stadium

Capital/Timberline/Peninsula winner at Ferndale, 5 p.m.

Juanita at Auburn Riverside, 6 p.m., Auburn Memorial Stadium

Rainier Beach/West Seattle winner at Mount Tahoma, 7 p.m.

Bonney Lake/Bainbridge winner at Monroe

Blanchet/Roosevelt winner at Mount Spokane