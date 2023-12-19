Tell the City of Pasco what you think by participating in the 2023 National Community Survey.

Pasco residents have until December 31st, 2023 to let the city know what they think and how Pasco could be improved.

Why should you take the City of Pasco's National Community Survey?

The National Community Survey for the City of Pasco has been sent out, and it's a chance for people in Pasco to voice their opinions and give feedback. The city then can use that feedback to create change and improve different aspects.

What will be covered in Pasco's National Community Survey?

The City of Pasco says that this year’s National Community Survey will cover ten crucial aspects, which will include the local economy: mobility, arts, culture, and inclusivity, among other topics.

Taking the City of Pasco's National Community Survey

You can find and take the survey here.