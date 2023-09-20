Columbia Basin College Offers Forklift Safety Class

Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington, will offer a free forklift operator safety training course this weekend.

Certified instructors from the Evergreen Safety Council will provide operators enrolled in the forklift safety course with the knowledge required to operate the equipment safely. The training is developed from federal regulations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA.)

The forklift safety course will cover a wide range of topics, including common powered industrial truck (PIT) features and operation, capacity and stability, inspection and maintenance, and workplace operation and hazards.

The course will have a classroom session along with hands-on training, and students will be able to get their operator safety card, which is valid for three years. After obtaining the safety card, forklift operators will still need training from their employers on operating specific forklifts.

Attendees to the Forklift safety course must be 18 years old, and the system will run from 8 AM-4 PM on Saturday, September 23rd, in the CTE building at Columbia Basin College. For more information, contact Clarissa R. Pruneda at 509.542.5509 or visit the event page: https://www.columbiabasin.edu/calendar/index.php?eID=4613.